David Wallace, Jr., age 57, died on May 29, 2017. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Neeman-Matthew’s in Abbeville with internment at Mt. Zuma Baptist Church, Cortes Cemetery. Pastor Bobby L. Davis officiated.
Mr. Wallace was a member of Mt. Zuma Baptist Church and Lord’s Holy House of Righteousness and was employed by two or more bread companies as a sales representative. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his mother, Mable Wallace, his father, David Wallace, Sr. and one sister, Abricella Rutland.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Wallace; two sons, Trayvis D. (Thea Wanda) Wallace and Tavoris Wallace; one daughter, Quanesha Wallace; four sisters, Carol E. Copeland and Louise Barrett of Cleveland, Ohio and Roberta (Calvert) Pettigrew and Johnnie Mae (Henry L.) Singleton of Macon; four brothers, Bobby (Bernardina) Wallace of Augusta, Eugene Wallace of Forsyth, Wesley (Margaret) James of Musella and Luther (Johnnie Mae) Walker of Macon and two aunts, Christine Buckner of Forsyth and Susie Rutland of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
Pallbearers included Eddie Aver, Brad Brownlee, Josh Barfield, Eddie Bullington, Jim Christian and Boris Gibson.
Rollins Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements.
David Wallace, Jr.
