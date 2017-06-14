Random thoughts

We need a flatter, fairer, simpler tax code but we never seem to get it, even as a filing option to the present complicated mess. Steve Forbes had a postcard size option. Your choice, file taxes under either plan. Despite all the talk, the political class will scare the public into opposing tax reform, as it did in the late 1990s. The Republican establishment stupidly trashed the Forbes plan. Hysteria is a major weapon of the Left, and sometimes of the entrenched Republican “moderates.” They’re just glad to be there.
I admit Obama’s immigration plan was wildly popular – in Latin America.
From VDARE.com 1-8-16: “Male life expectancy down in Mexico because of violence – obviously we should import it here.”
It’s amazing how many prominent people, athletes, actors, judges, etc., went to high school at New York’s Archbishop Molloy. To name a few, actor Vincent Piazza, basketball stars Sundiata Gaines (University of Georgia and NBA), Kenny Smith (UNC and NBA), Kevin Joyce (USC  - that is, University of South Carolina).
“When it comes to Tim Tebow, admire the man, not the game. Tiger Woods? Just the opposite.”
Rick Reilly book Tiger, Meet My Sister  p.314
 I’ve always thought Rick Reilly was a very good sportswriter, no longer writing in Sports Illustrated.
A neat story to check out from the early 1980s: just search Ron Paul’s lime green 1979 Chevette angers limousine liberal Tip O’Neill. Tip rode in a chauffeur-driven Lincoln gas guzzler paid for by taxpayers, while he called for gasoline rationing for the masses. Ron paid for his own fuel in his gas sipping economy car he paid for himself. Ron parked next to Tip and took a picture. It was a funny story – you could say Ron Paul 1, Tip O’Neill 0. Tip hated Ron – good for Ron.

Talk host Mark Levin to a caller who claimed to be an attorney: “What kind of lawyer are you – a slip and fall lawyer?”
Al Franken: “buffoon and moral idiot” says Dennis Prager. I doubt Dennis will have Franken on his show.
Not all white supremacists are “right-wingers”.
Dennis Prager points out that the Portland commuter train killer was a Bernie Sanders supporter.
The “Ruling Class induced hysteria”.
Vdare.com writer Peter Brimelow calls the relentless media attacks on Donald Trump.
“At the very least, President Trump will be mired in continuous investigations. He needs to regain the initiative, as he did at crucial points in the campaign, by reasserting his National Conservative appeal to his base.”
James Kirkpatrick on VDARE.com  5-21-17
Melania Trump is the first Catholic to live in the White House since the JFK era. Donald Trump is a Presbyterian.
If you get smashed in the face by a leftwing activist, anti-Trump supporter, they laugh it off. When a Repub politician grabs an obnoxious reporter for the Guardian paper (admittedly inexcusable and stupid behavior) the liberal press goes wild. It’s called selective indignation.
Bumper sticker of the day: SPEAK ENGLISH.
“Tyranny may creep in under the outward forms of traditional law.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking us out.
Marshall Miller
