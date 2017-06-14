Random thoughts

We need a flatter, fairer, simpler tax code but we never seem to get it, even as a filing option to the present complicated mess. Steve Forbes had a postcard size option. Your choice, file taxes under either plan. Despite all the talk, the political class will scare the public into opposing tax reform, as it did in the late 1990s. The Republican establishment stupidly trashed the Forbes plan. Hysteria is a major weapon of the Left, and sometimes of the entrenched Republican “moderates.” They’re just glad to be there.
I admit Obama’s immigration plan was wildly popular – in Latin America.
From VDARE.com 1-8-16: “Male life expectancy down in Mexico because of violence – obviously we should import it here.”
It’s amazing how many prominent people, athletes, actors, judges, etc., went to high school at New York’s Archbishop Molloy. To name a few, actor Vincent Piazza, basketball stars Sundiata Gaines (University of Georgia and NBA), Kenny Smith (UNC and NBA), Kevin Joyce (USC - that is, University of South Carolina).
“When it comes to Tim Tebow, admire the man, not the game. Tiger Woods? Just the opposite.”
Rick Reilly book Tiger, Meet My Sister p.314
I’ve always thought Rick Reilly was a very good sportswriter, no longer writing in Sports Illustrated.
A neat story to check out from the early 1980s: just search Ron Paul’s lime green 1979 Chevette angers limousine liberal Tip O’Neill. Tip rode in a chauffeur-driven Lincoln gas guzzler paid for by taxpayers, while he called for gasoline rationing for the masses. Ron paid for his own fuel in his gas sipping economy car he paid for himself. Ron parked next to Tip and took a picture. It was a funny story – you could say Ron Paul 1, Tip O’Neill 0. Tip hated Ron – good for Ron.
