Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Rhine Drug Company’s response to the U.S. Government’s recent announcement.
Today, June 6th, the U.S. Government announced the settlement of a civil matter involving Rhine Drug Company. It all began in 2015. Rhine Drug Company has admitted no fault as part of the settlement.
In the wake of the settlement, Rhine Drug Company owner and pharmacist, Carter Clements, issued the following statement:
“Rhine Drug Company has proudly served middle and south-central Georgia since 1906, when my great-great-great-uncle first opened for business. Over those 111 years, and through four generations of pharmacists, we have worked hard every day to earn and keep the trust of each of our customers, who depend on us to be there for them and their families. Though we do not believe that we have done anything wrong and therefore did not accept any fault in the settlement, this matter has been stressful and costly. Now that the matter is closed, we can now return our attention to what matters most: seeing to the best health and livelihoods of our patients and their families. We also look forward to continuing our quest to be the best. A truly excellent ultra-rural pharmacy with a staff striving to show our patients, and even the government, what amazing innovative potential we have.”
“Blessedly, the matter has not affected, and the settlement will not affect, any aspect of the pharmacy, including our staff, services or hours. We are grateful to our patient community for allowing us to care for your families, friends and neighbors for over a century, and we look forward to continuing working hard every day for many years to come.”
For further information, contact:
Carter Clements
Rhine Drug Company
RhineDrugCompany@yahoo.com
229-385-5351
