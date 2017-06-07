Dodge County Kids Fishing Rodeo held June 3

The Dodge County Kids Fishing Rodeo took place on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Stuckey’s Pavilion. 87 children participated, with approximately 140 people in attendance.
In the ages three through ten category, Tyler McClendon took home the first place prize with 4.32 pounds. Second place went to J.T. Lenderman with 3.78 pounds. Third place went to Parker Nobles with 3.69 pounds and The Big Fish winner was Tyler McClendon, with a fish weighing 1.08 pounds.
In the ages 11 though 16 category, first place went to Tayquan Austin with 3.55 pounds. Second place went to Javan Smith, with 3.42 pounds. Third place was awarded to Dairick Bryant with 3.01 pounds and the Big Fish prize was awarded to Cameron Mullis with a fish weighing .75 pounds.
Special thanks to Wade Hall, Janice Cadwell, Kennon Graham, Jason Braden and Citizens Bank of Eastman and Stuckey Timberland!
