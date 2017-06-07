Sidney F. Rentz
Retired, Robins Air Force Base
Sidney F. Rentz, age 62, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held on Friday, June 2, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Rowland Chapel Church of the Nazarene, with Reverend Gordon Tippins, Reverend Dale Watt and Reverend Gary Mimbs officiating, with interment in Rowland Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Rentz, born in Colquitt County, had lived in Chester for 35 years. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base and a member of Rowland Chapel Church. He was the son of the late J.T. and Bernice Harrod Rentz and was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Keigans.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene S. Rentz of Chester; two children, Amy (Heath) Bell of Dacula and Mike (Katlyn) Rentz of Collins; three grandchildren, Abby Grace Bell, Jacob Michael Rentz and Emily Kate Bell; one brother, Leon Rentz of Ellenton and one sister, Carolyn (Dale) Crosby of Norman Park.
Pallbearers were Lester Stripling, Shannon Allgood, Kyle Nichols, David Hawkins, Doug Cross and Travis Cannon.
Mathis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
