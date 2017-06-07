Lester “Buddy” Bowen, age 76, of Warner Robins, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Etah Garcia officiating. Following the service, Mr. Bowen was laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Mr. Bowen was born in Eastman to the late Eschol and Mamie Livingston Bowen. He worked as an engineering support technician for the State of Georgia, where he retired. Mr. Bowen enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and fishing. His favorite loves, first and foremost, were his wife, son and extended family.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ann Bowen of Warner Robins; one son, Eric Nolan Bowen of Conley and one sister, Annette Rogers (J.W.) of Eastman.
McCullough Funeral Home of Warner Robins was in charge of the arrangements.
