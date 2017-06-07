Kiritbhai Bhailalbhai “Kenny” Patel, age 60, of Rhine, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel in Hawkinsville.
Mr. Patel was born in Vadodara, India, a member of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Perry and owner and operator of Rhine USAExpress for over six years. He was a lifelong chef and restaurateur, who enjoyed cooking for his family, friends and customers. He was a dedicated husband, father and provider.
Survivors include his wife, Neelabahen K. “Nela” Patel of Rhine; one son, Jaimin “Jay” Patel of Rhine; mother-in-law, Pushpa Patel of Rhine; one sister, Pramila Patel of India; three brothers, Kanu Patel and Ashok Patel, both of India and Vijay Patel of New Jersey and numerous nieces and nephews including Pratik Patel, Jay Patel, Puja Patel, Dhruven Patel, Hari Patel, Akshar Patel, Rushank Patel, Ankita Khilnani and Pratika Shah.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
Rhine USAExpress Owner and Operator
Kiritbhai Bhailalbhai “Kenny” Patel
