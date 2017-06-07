Three people were injured when the 2011 Kia Sorento, shown above, was hit in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 ST pickup at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 on Georgia 27 (McRae Highway), approximately 2.5 miles north of Chauncey. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Terry Newman Jones, age 69, of Atlanta was driving the Kia south on Georgia 27 in the right hand lane at an extremely slow rate of speed. Jones stated that she was providing an escort for a bicycle rider. Tommy Lee Kelly, age 37, of Chauncey, was driving the Dodge pickup, also in the right hand lane. Kelly stated that prior to the crash, two deer had run across his lane and he was watching to make sure no other deer were coming. Kelly then saw the Kia in his lane, braked heavily and steered to the left, but was unable to avoid hitting the Kia. Jones and a passenger in the Kia, Teruko Jenkins, age 11, of Atlanta, were injured and taken to Dodge County Hospital by Dodge County Emergency Medical Services. Kelly was injured, but was not taken to the hospital. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)
Three injured
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)