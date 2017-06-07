Lesser of evils is less evil

Admin
Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Remember former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski? GotNews.com says he could be headed back to the White House on the Trump team. You know he’s good – he has the right enemies:
Leftwing site Salon.com says, “Lewandowski is known as a ruthless political operative who brazenly lies to defend the president.” A fine recommendation coming from Salon - lead on Corey and Donald!
The election of Trump was a war we had to win. You’re not for Trump? You must be for Hillary. That was the choice. Forget Jill Stein, Evan McMullin and Gary Johnson. It is always a two person race. Minor candidates serve only to possibly tilt close races to a Repub or Demo. Libertarian (losertarian) v.p. candidate William Weld, former liberal Republican Massachusetts governor, all but endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. The media hyped McMullin, Utah liberal Republican, to derail Trump and it didn’t work. My philosophy is lesser of evils is less evil. I don’t regard Trump as evil at all and voting for him was a good move, a positive act. The never Trumpers are people I try to avoid. That list includes Glenn Beck, Eric Erickson and Col. Ralph Peters, who claimed he voted for Hillary while admitting she was crooked. 
Elites hate Donald Trump. That’s their mindset. Most elected officials in NATO hate Trump – good to hear! 
John Derbyshire on VDare.com (great site!) calls it WhateverGate: “…The frantic legalistic churning about who said what to whom in President Trump’s circle, and whether the thing that was or was not said warrants impeachment.”
“Bigot: one who practices sociology without a license.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Remember Chunky candy bars? They’re hard to find and I’d given up looking for them then found them today (Memorial Day) at Big Lots in Norcross, Ga., just off I-85, good price too: 85 cents. Way to go, Big Lots. Maybe other Big Lots stores now carry them. I doubt my cardiologist would approve.
Wow – Tiger Woods gets stopped this morning (Memorial Day) for suspected drunk driving in Jupiter, Florida – at 7 a.m.? I used to wonder what pro golfers did Monday through Thursday until Mr. Woods came along. He should do a commercial for Uber.

The Big O has a website: TheBigO.com. That’s basketball legend Oscar Robertson, the original Big O, not BHO, who still lives 2.1 miles down the street from the White House.
Why Trump wins:
“Donald Trump is the disrespectful candidate for people who disrespect the process.”
Dan Phillips, M.D.  on LewRockwell.com
Dr. Dan Phillips is my favorite psychiatrist and I’ve never met him. Check him out on LewRockwell.com. He teaches at The Mercer Medical School in Macon, Ga.
Headline on ConservativeTribune.com: “Montana Loose Cannon Wins Election, Liberals Have Absolute Meltdown.”
Good websites – no need to capitalize: JimGossettComedy.com, CanadaFreePress.com, LibertyCrier.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, SuzannGolf.com, NumbersUSA.com, WashTimes.com, JohnLerBout.com, JaneChastain.com, HotAir.com, FreedomDaily.com, CNSNews.com, FightMusic.com, SamsGarage.com, MRC.org, Moonbattery.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, KelliWard.com, KarenHandel.com, BaloosCartoonblog.blogspot.com, SteynOnline.com, LifeNews.com, Downtrend.com, UNZ.com, EagleRising.com, Airliners.net, IlanaMercer.com, MaryGrabar.com, JasonKessler.net, LewRockwell.com, EagleForum.com, LifeZette.com, GodfatherPolitics.com, Breitbart.com, ClashDaily.com, DailyCaller.com, PhilKent.com.
Bumper sticker of the day: My take-home pay won’t take me home.
In California you can get a Peanuts-themed license plate. Now you can have Charlie Brown on your auto tag.
“In  #GA06, the failed liberal policies of Nancy Pelosi go by the name of Jon Ossoff.”
U.S. Senator David Perdue  (R-Ga.)
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcastt.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
