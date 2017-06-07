Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
It is time to put an end to the practice of allowing condemned prisoners to choose a “last meal” before executions.
Georgia recently provided convicted murderer J.W. Ledford Jr. his requested meal, which consisted of a filet mignon steak wrapped in bacon with pepper jack cheese, a large serving of fries, 10 chicken tenders, a fried pork chop, a Bloomin’ Onion, a pecan pie with vanilla ice cream, a portion of sherbet and an ice cold Sprite to wash it all down.
Ledford was convicted of murdering his neighbor, Dr. Harry Buchanan Johnston Jr., in Murray County in 1992. Johnston was killed with a pocketknife. The elderly doctor, who had delivered his attacker into the world, was nearly decapitated by Ledford.
Medical experts at trial said Dr. Johnston probably lived seven or eight minutes after the fatal wounds were inflicted. Ledford then assaulted the doctor’s wife, tying her up and robbing her.
I have yet to find any information detailing what options, if any, Ledford may have provided his victim, related to a “last meal” request. What I do know is that he entered the execution chamber with a big grin on his face, reciting quotes from the movie “Cool Hand Luke” and telling everyone in attendance to “kiss his white trash ass!”
Gregory Paul Lawler was executed in Georgia last October for killing 28-year-old police officer John Sowa. Lawler was charged with shooting Sowa and his partner Pat Cocciolone, both in the head as they responded to a domestic dispute. Sowa’s wounds were mortal, and Cocciolone, although severely injured, survived the attempt on her life. In court, Lawler expressed no remorse and angrily insisted he was justified in shooting the officers.
Before his execution, Lawler requested and was given a ribeye steak, a baked potato with sour cream, asparagus, dinner rolls with butter, French onion soup, strawberries, pistachio ice cream, milk and apple juice.
