Dodge County All-Stars finish second

Dodge County 12 and under All-Stars finished second among eight teams in the Soperton/Treutlen Co. Invitational Tournament. The boys were one and one in pool play, defeating Montgomery County 10-0 with a loss to Telfair County 8-9. In the elimination bracket, the team defeated Swainsboro 11-5 and Soperton 16-4, to make it to the championship game, where they lost to a very tough team from Lyons. Pictured (l-r) are front row, Landon Fordham, De’arris Coney, Riley Williams, Shane Tripp and Aren Barden; second row, William Stringer, Zamiyan McDuffie, Brady Moore, Gavn Fordham and Jonah Collins and third row, coaches Erik Collins, Chip Stringer, Tab Moore and Cecil Barden.