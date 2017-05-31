Clayton Scarborough of Milan, has been selected to receive an Alfred Shorter/Provost Scholarship to attend Shorter University in Rome.
This scholarship provides three-quarters of the cost of tuition for incoming freshmen for eight semesters. To qualify for this scholarship, a student must hold at least a 3.5 grade point average and an 1100 SAT score in critical reading and math or 24 ACT score. Scholarship recipients must then maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade point average at Shorter University.
Scarborough, the son of Clay and Joy Scarborough, graduated this year from Dodge County High School.
Clayton Scarborough
Scarborough receives a scholarship
