Scarborough receives a scholarship

in Sports
Wednesday, May 31. 2017
Clayton Scarborough of Milan, has been selected to receive an Alfred Shorter/Provost Scholarship to attend Shorter University in Rome. 
This scholarship provides three-quarters of the cost of tuition for incoming freshmen for eight semesters. To qualify for this scholarship, a student must hold at least a 3.5 grade point average and an 1100 SAT score in critical reading and math or 24 ACT score. Scholarship recipients must then maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade point average at Shorter University. 
Scarborough, the son of Clay and Joy Scarborough, graduated this year from Dodge County High School.
