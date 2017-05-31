Wyatt Hargrove (first place, Senior Division) and Dayne Cadwell (second place, Junior Division).

Dodge County 4-H Competition Shotgun Team competes in Target Challenge Weekend

Wednesday, May 31. 2017
Five members of the Dodge County 4-H Competition Shotgun Team spent the weekend of May 27, 2017 in Savannah, at Forest City Gun Club, competing in Target Challenge Weekend, Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays.
Members participating were Dayne Cadwell and Kevin Groves (Junior Division), Wyatt Hargrove, Kristen Nobles, Austin Noles and J.W. Simpson (Senior Division). All of the hard work and dedication paid off for the competitors as each had an outstanding weekend.
Dayne Cadwell brought second place back to Dodge County in the Junior Trap Shooting Event and Wyatt Hargrove grabbed first place in Senior Trap shooting.
