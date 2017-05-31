Linda Sue Hobby Howell, age 65, of Gresston, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Fred Parker officiating.
Mrs. Howell was born in Columbia, South Carolina, a member of Antioch #1 Baptist Church in Gresston, a former Briggs and Stratton and Southern Bell employee and was a retired maintenance supervisor for over 30 years at Graphic Packaging, Inc. Mrs. Howell was a wedding planner and caterer with her business Weddings by Linda. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed pageants with her granddaughters. She was the daughter of the late Sarah Johnson Hobby and Joseph Hobby Sr. and was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Edith Hobby and Roy Hobby.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Robert G. Howell of Gresston; one daughter, Wendy Weathersbee of Eastman; one son, Benjy Rowell (Raegan) of Treasure Island, Florida; two step-sons, Clay Howell and Chris Harvey (Sandy), both of Eastman; one son-in-law, Ed Weathersbee of Eastman; six grandchildren, Breann Rowell, Chase Rowell, Noah Rowell, Roper Weathersbee, Raina Weathersbee and Ryan Harvey; three sisters, Sara Spence (Tommy) of Lexington, South Carolina, Joyce Parker (Richard) of Greenville, South Carolina and Shirley Higgins (Keith) of Edisto Island, South Carolina; five brothers, Larry Hobby (Linda) of Lugoff, South Carlina, Charles Hobby (Shirley) of Columbia, South Carolina, Mike Huffman (Sandi) of Green Castle, Indiana, Robert Huffman (Trish) of North Augusta, South Carolina and Joe Jr. Shealy of Graniteville, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews including Christina Hamilton Lake, Amy Hamilton Stephens and Robby Harrison.
The family may be contacted at the Howell residence, 820 Garrett-Oxley Road, Gresston, and will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
