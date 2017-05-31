J&J Country Store, Owner-Operator
Funeral services for Joan Rowland Warren, age 59, of Chester, who died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at her residence, were held Monday, May 22, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home, with Reverend William Pope officiating. Burial was at Rowland Family Cemetery in Chester.
Mrs. Warren was born and Dodge County. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Josephine Oxley Rowland and was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Rowland Partain. She was owner and operator of J&J County Store and a member of Chester Church of God.
Survivors are her husband, Jackie D. Warren of Chester; her two children, Jessica (Christopher) Sanders of Chester and Samuel Warren of Soperton; her grandchildren; Eli and Jevan Francis, Henry and Harper Sanders; her sisters, Rhonda (Jerl) Rowland and Belinda Coody of Chester and her brothers, Tony (Sharon) Rowland of Cochran, Gary (Glenda) Rowland and Randy (Reda) Rowland of Chester.
Pallbearers were Kristopher Warren, John Warren, David Hawkins, Drew Hawkins, Hunter Hawkins, Eddie Luna and Jimmy Rhodes.
Mathis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Joan Rowland Warren
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)