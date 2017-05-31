Michael Anthony Boone, age 18, of Eastman, passed away on January 18, 2017.
Memorial services were held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Lakeside Assembly, with Reverend Tyler Kirkley officiating.
Mr. Boone was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico; a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church and a former student at Dodge County High School. He enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors, cooking, listening to music and spending time with his girlfriend.
Survivors include his mother, Cindy Bass Boone of Eastman; father, Mark T. Boone (Louise) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; four sisters, Mandy Lowery, Allison Boone both of Eastman, Samantha Boone and Haley Boone both of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one brother, Tyler Boone of Eastman; his girlfriend, Harlie McCullough of Hawkinsville and six nieces and nephews, Alexa Bowen, Jonna Bowen, Bryce Bowen, Blakely Boone, Brett Bowen and K.J. Boone.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of the arrangements.
