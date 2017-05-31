Frances Harris Sanders, age 79, of Cochran, was called home Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, at New Union Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Tim Brown officiating.
Mrs. Sanders was a graduate of Eastman High School, a member of Ocmulgee Baptist Church and a retired machine operator for the Packaging Company. She was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting, working in her yard and garden and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sanders was the daughter of the late Avis Beck Harris and Toby Albert Harris, widow of Earl Franklin Sanders, Sr. and was preceded in death by a grandson, Nico Villafane and two brothers, Ira Harris and Max Harris.
Survivors include three daughters, Karen Logue (Billy) of Fort Valley, Amy Sanders of Warner Robins and Becky Sanders of Cochran; one son, Frank Sanders of Cochran; seven grandchildren, Eric Griffin, Matt Toler, Sean Toler, Amber Wamsley, Adam Sanders, Brian Sanders and Courtney Wood; 12 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Hilda Knight and Pam Baldino, both of Eastman.
Serving as pallbearers were Matt Toler, Sean Toler, Adam Sanders and Brian Sanders.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
