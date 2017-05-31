James Lesley “Pete” Dennis, age 80, of Chauncey, died Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Mike Grenade officiating, with interment in Ryals Cemetery.
Mr. Dennis was born in Chauncey, of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a salesman for his family’s business, B&N Oil Company, for over five years, and a former salesman for Bearden Oil Company, for over 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing checkers, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was son of the late Christine Beck Dennis and William Frank Dennis and was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Dennis Howell and two brothers, Paul Dennis and Lamar “Nap” Dennis.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joann Massingill Dennis of Chauncey; two daughters, Terry Lynn Clark (Mike) of Chauncey and Tina Nobles (Mike) of Eastman; one son, Randy Dennis (Tara) of Chauncey; five grandchildren, April Clark Smith (Blake), Jessica Nobles, Kristen Nobles, Nathan Dennis and Brooke Dennis; two great-grandsons, Daylen Nobles and Clark Smith; one sister, Mary Jo Phillips (Dene) of Chauncey; one brother, Don Dennis (Kay) of Dublin and one brother-in-law, Randall Massingill (Barbara) of Eastman.
The family may be contacted at the Dennis residence, 2280 Highway 165, Chauncey, and will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. In lieu of flowers, Dennis requested that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Kristen Nobles and Nathan Dennis. Active pallbearers are Mark Hart, Brett Grenade, Chuck Lowery, Vance Cook, Joey Dennis and Clint English. Patricia Williams is the pianist for the funeral service.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
U.S. Air Force Veteran
James Lesley “Pete” Dennis
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)