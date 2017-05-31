Mr. Ernest Arnold “Tump” Evans, age 70, of Chauncey, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at his residence.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Chauncey City Cemetery with Rev. James Hammock officiating.
Mr. Evans was born in McRae, a member of Zion Hope Baptist Church and owner and operator of Evans Construction. He was a lifelong carpenter and contractor who enjoyed fishing, Atlanta Falcons football and Nascar racing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and especially his grandchildren. Mr. Evans was the son of the late Maude Kirkley Evans and Arnold Evans and was preceded in death by a son, Clayton Tump Evans, three brothers, Levi Evans, Mitchell Evans and Clark “Huck” Evans and a sister-in-law, Jean Griffin.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Griffin Evans of Chauncey; two daughters, Sheila Dix (Keith) of Eastman and Tara Sears (Chris) of Atlanta; one son, Ben Evans of Chauncey; one daughter-in-law, Karen Moore Evans of Chauncey; six grandchildren, Summer Dix, Kylie Dix, Keenan Evans, Cameron Evans, Korbin Evans and Luke Sears; one great-grandson, Kaiden Evans; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Smith Evans and Mary Jo Evans Phillips (Dene) and two brothers-in-law, Allen Griffin and Barry McKinney (Jenny).
The family may be contacted at the Evans residence, 11 Bush Avenue, in Chauncey.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
Evans Construction, Owner-Operator
Ernest Arnold “Tump” Evans
