The body that was found floating in a water hole off Frank Holder Road on Friday, May 19 has been identified as Michael Anthony Boone, age 18, by the Georgia State Crime Lab. The cause of his death has not yet been determined. Boone had been missing since around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
On May 19, a hunter from Florida was setting up cameras in the woods and discovered the body in a water hole approximately a quarter of a mile from Frank Holder Road across cutover land. That was close to where Boone’s car had been found on January 19. According to authorities, Boone was last seen leaving his girlfriend’s house in Hawkinsville. On Thursday, January 19, Boone’s vehicle, a 1999 Honda CRV, was located abandoned on Frank Holder Road with the keys missing.
Boone’s family reported him missing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department at 478-559-1130, the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788 or the Dodge-Wilcox 911 Center at 478-374-1691.
Boone
Body identified
