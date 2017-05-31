Just when you thought the political game couldn’t get any nuttier, Nevada Senator Harry Reid retired and his Latina replacement proved even nuttier than Harry. Demoleft Senator Cortez Masto (which sounds like a male name to me) says she wants to see mandated diversity quotas in Congress and its committees. We are stuck with this loser for six long years, maybe longer. Who knows – she could become the next president of the USA in eight years, after Donald Trump serves his two terms.
You can never be diverse enough and quotas are the next step. Who decides if we are sufficiently diverse? The liberal ruling class, of course. Naturally she waited until after her unfortunate election to expose many of her leftist ideas.
Angry White Dude has it figured. He says: “Hey. AWD is all for diversity in the Senate. Maybe we could get a conservative or two.”
T-shirt slogan in large letters reads: Mr. Trump BUILD That Wall. The gent wearing the shirt was a black man also.
It takes a special kind of lunatic to think that importing illegal welfare recipients who want to kill us is a good idea. They’re pre-Democrats, too.
President Trump most of the time is a good guy. That’s not a bad record for a politician these days. Despite what we hear from the media hatemongers, Trump has been fairly effective in getting his programs up and running. He filled the Supreme Court vacancy, which made liberals hate him even more. Big media makes no pretense of accurate reporting. The objective is undermining a conservative president.
I call them the Big Five - tax cuts, term limits, oil drilling, border control and Donald Trump: liberals hate all five. I like the five. I’ve never heard a liberal advocate term limits – have you? On some of these issues they will hedge at election time, then show you their true leftism after the election. Being vague can sway low information voters, who fall for doubletalk.
