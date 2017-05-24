Ocmulgee Water Trail Partnership hosts Half Moon Paddle on May 6

By Brian Mullis
The Ocmulgee Water Trail Partnership (OWTP) hosted their second annual paddle event on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The “Half Moon Paddle” launched from the Dodge County landing in Eastman; the take-out was eight miles down-river at the Half Moon landing in Abbeville. More than 80 people took to kayaks, canoes and one man on a paddleboard, for a trip down the river.
According to OWTP Vice President Sherri Wood, this segment of the Ocmulgee generally takes between three and three and one-half hours to run, but the river’s brisk flow on Saturday helped the lead paddler to make the trip in one hour and 52 minutes.
“We had perfect weather for the event,” said Wood, “although the morning temperature being in the low 50’s had some paddlers shivering when they checked in.”
The Department of Natural Resources was on hand to give a safety briefing before the paddle got underway. Dodge County had a deputy sheriff on hand for security and Wilcox County EMS had boats on the water and an ambulance was present at take-out in Abbeville.
Registration for the event included lunch, catered by a local restaurant and a paddle event T-shirt. There were many donated door prizes including a Yeti cooler donated by Brannen Outfitters.
“Our organization would not be where we are today without the generous support of our sponsors,” stated OWTP President Lee Slade. “Having KaMin Performance Minerals commit early on, at the highest level, gave a great boost of energy to our event planning. I tell you, putting one of these things on is a lot of hard work and no one in our organization is getting paid. Having companies like KaMin, The Steak House, Graham and Studstill and others believe in what we’re doing, and to put their money where their mouth is, means a lot.”
“This event was right on target with our vision to be…a premier destination for paddlers and river enthusiasts that will provide a variety of recreational activities and promote local and regional economic improvements.” Said Slade, “We had people on the river enjoying themselves, having a good time and, our event generated revenue from tourism.
Paddle events are the primary fundraiser for the Partnership.
The Ocmulgee River Water Trail Project began in 2010 as a partnership between just a handful of communities along the river. As the established trail garnished momentum, discussions circulated about expanding it to include a 200-mile section from Macon to the start of the Altamaha River near Lumber City. The result was to create Ocmulgee Water Trail Partnership, which is comprised of appointed representatives from 11 counties along the river corridor, including Ben Hill, Bibb, Bleckley, Coffee, Dodge, Houston, Jeff Davis, Pulaski, Telfair, Twiggs and Wilcox.
Brian Mullis (r) with Yeti cooler lucky winner
