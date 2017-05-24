Indians baseball camp is set to begin June 19

The Dodge County Indians baseball program will be hosting its 2017 Dodge Summer Baseball Camp on June 19, 2017 through June 20, 2017. Camp sessions will be from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., for players ages 14 and under. There is a cost for camp, and all campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. All camp activities will be held at the Dodge County High School baseball field. Camp participants will have access to the playing field and batting cages.
The goal of Dodge Summer Baseball Camp is to help improve the performance of baseball players of all ages and skill levels. Campers will receive instruction from the Dodge baseball coaching staff as well as current Indian players. Dodge Summer Baseball Camp offers a setting that will provide an opportunity for individuals to learn and improve their fundamental skills.
Participants should bring a bat, baseball cleats and tennis shoes, glove and catcher’s gear (if needed). Water and snacks will be provided.
If you have any questions, please contact coach Matt Herring at 229-560-7068.
