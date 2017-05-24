By Jessie Pruett
May 10, 2017, the Indians hosted the Toombs County Bulldogs in the Elite 8 round of the GHSA state playoffs. In the first game, Craig Barton was the starting pitcher. Barton went six and one third innings, allowing nine hits, walking three and striking out two. Gary Pittman came on to pitch two thirds of an inning, facing two batters, but allowing no one to reach base. Toombs was able to score six runs, but had help with five Dodge County errors. Offensively for the Indians, Chandler Davis was two for three with a double and an RBI, Tyler Pruett was two for four with a double, Craig Barton was one for three with a double, Alize King was one for three, Ethan Rice was one for three and Gary Pittman was one for four with an RBI. Toombs takes the first game 6-3.
The second game of the double header had Tyler Pruett on the mound. Pruett would throw seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking two and striking out seven. Gary Pittman would come on to pitch the eighth inning, surrendering a run on three hits and a walk. For the Indians, Gary Pittman was three for four, Craig Barton was two for four with a double and an RBI, Chip Burch was two for four with a double and an RBI, Alize King was one for three, Ethan Rice was one for three, Chandler Davis was one for four, and Tyler Pruett was one for four. It took eight innings to sort this one out, but Toombs steals a heart breaker, winning 3-2 to end the Indians’ season.
The Indians had a great season and showed a lot of improvement from the 2016 season. Team batting average went up over 50 points to .343, with a team on base percentage of .457. Team ERA (earned run average) dropped from 3.14 in 2016 to 1.96 in 2017. Most importantly their record went from 9-14 to 24-9. The Dodge County coaching staff did a great job with the team and we look forward to watching them build on that next season.
Congratulations to the following players who received all region recognition this year: Craig Barton, region pitcher of the year, Chandler Davis, all region catcher, Chip Burch, all region first base, Tyler Pruett, all region shortstop, Ethan Rice, all region second team outfield and Gary Pittman, all region honorable mention infield. Congratulations also to Craig Barton, who has signed to continue his baseball career with Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland.
