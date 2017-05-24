Sherry Virginia “Sher” Wilkes Townsend, age 53, of Savannah, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital in Savannah. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with interment in Bowers Cemetery in Empire.
Mrs. Townsend was a native of Port St. Joe, Florida, of the Christian faith, a 1982 graduate of Jones County High School, a graduate of Tidewater Technical College in Virginia and was the administrator at The Place At Pooler in Pooler. She enjoyed cooking for her family, trips to Tybee Beach and was a huge fan of Gone with the Wind. She was the daughter of the late Shirley Carroll Lucas & Raymond Wilkes.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Townsend of Savannah; two daughters, Lori Leavell (James) of Locust Grove and Kristi Aracri (Domenic) of Macon; four step-daughters, Jamie Stieg (Joey), Tabatha Townsend, Glinda Vincent (Tim) all of Loganville and Jordan Bone (Tyler) of Cartersville; ten grandchildren, Charlie Leavell, Tucker Leavell, Lorelai Leavell, Domenic “Jr.” Aracri, Josie Stieg, Ally Stieg, Stella Easley, Cara Vincent, Bentley Vincent and Bryson Bone; two brothers, Wally Lucas and Raymond Wilkes and one nephew, James Lucas.
Serving as pallbearers were James Leavell, Domenic Aracri, Mike Duck and Tim Vincent.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
The Place At Pooler Administrator
Sherry Virginia "Sher" Wilkes Townsend
