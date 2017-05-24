Barbara Elizabeth Ponder Smith, age 99, died Thursday, May 18, 2017. Funeral services were held on Monday, May 22, 2017, at McRae United Methodist Church with Reverend David Blalock and Reverend Jason Dickerson officiating. Internment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in McRae.
Mrs. Smith was born in Rhine, and graduated from Wesleyan College in 1938. Her husband, Dr. Frederick Augustus Smith of McRae, preceded her in death. Mrs. Smith was a member of the McRae United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was also a member of the Lyonnia Garden Club of McRae and served as president. She was an avid bridge player, a member of McRae Duplicate and her local bridge group. Her husband, Dr. Frederick Augustus Smith of McRae, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her four children, Barbara Ponder Smith Cook (Travis) of McRae; Frederick Augustus Smith, III (Karen) of Atlanta, Cathy Mizell Smith Elkins of Athens and Carolyn Faye Smith of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Barbara Catherine Cheek (John) of Atlanta, John Morgan Cook (Annie) of Gray and Hope Mizell Elkins of Phoenix, Arizona; three great-grandchildren, Travis James Cheek and Caroline Elizabeth Cheek of Atlanta and Tallulah Cook of Gray and one step-great-grandchild, Canon Moncrief of Gray.
The family would also like to thank Mrs. Smith’s caregivers for their dedicated service and loving care; Bernice Whitehead, the late Sara Moring, Ann Johnson, the late Cynthia Patrick, Connie Austin, Pearl Riley, Louise Chapman, Billie Scarborough, Latrish Underwood, Mattie Lambert, Frederica Kellam, Celonia Pace and many others. The family would also like to thank Dr. Brian Siddall, Brena Siddall and the staff of McRae Manor for their excellent care and compassion.
Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae was in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Elizabeth Ponder Smith
