Mitchell Lawrence Conley, age 82, of Rhine, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Serenity Hospice in Dublin.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Mr. Bobby Ryals and Reverend Tim Moorhouse officiating, with interment in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Conley was a lifelong resident of Dodge County, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and former owner and operator of Mitchell Conley Logging, Inc. for over 53 years. He was a longtime employee of Ocmulgee Construction Company in McRae and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mitchell was the son of the late Dollie Spires Conley and Arthur Lee Conley.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Myrtle Newman Conley of Rhine; daughter, Ramona Conley Woodard of Rhine; son, Dwayne Conley of Eastman; six grandchildren, Slade Woodard, Lance Woodard (Shunna Lyons), Ramonica Oxley (Matt), Brandy Dowdy (Jake), Jennifer Conley and Derek Conley (Amitie Hussey); six great-grandchildren, Taylor Woodard, Jared Woodard, Logan Woodard, Aniston Dowdy, Jacob Dowdy and Ralie Grace Conley; sister-in-law, Vivian J. Hancock of Dublin, and brother-in-law, Randall Newman (Trudy).
Serving as pallbearers were Jerry Yancey, Slade Woodard, Lance Woodard, Graham Royal, Vernon McDuffie and Junior Hilliard. Sheryl Bearden and Reverend Tim Moorhouse were the musicians for the funeral service.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
