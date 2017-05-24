Mrs. Jeynelle Dowdy Haynes, age 85, of Rhine, died Monday, May 22, 2017 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Hopewell Baptist Church in Rhine, with Mr. Bobby Ryals and Reverend Roswell Chapman officiating, with interment in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Haynes was born in Rhine and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She was a retired civil service employee at Robins Air Force Base with over 20 years of service and lived in Warner Robins for many years before moving back to Rhine in 2005. She loved her husband and her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Mrs. Haynes was the daughter of the late Daisy Reaves Dowdy and Tom Pete Dowdy and was preceded in death by a son, Harris Haynes and a brother, Welton Dowdy.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Harold Haynes of Rhine; one daughter, Betty Puckett (Tommy) of Rhine; two sons, Luther Wayne Haynes (Diane) of Nantahala, North Carolina and Gerald Haynes (Sherrie) of Warner Robins; one sister, Shirley Dix of Rhine; 11 grandchildren, Darin Haynes, Ginger Jones (Scott), Mathew Almand (Bridgette), Dan Almand, Lamar Wallace (Jennifer), Andy Puckett (Holly), Joy Williams (Derek), Dwayne Smith (Teresa), Lynn Moore (Drew), Rhonda Neff (Danny Eberhardt) and Ashley Haynes (Chad Greathouse); 18 great grandchildren and a caretaker and friend, Elizabeth Brown.
The family may be contacted at the Haynes residence, 1752 Adam Springs Road, Rhine, and will receive friends in Hopewell Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Serving as pallbearers are Lamar Wallace, Abel Wallace, Andy Puckett, Danny Eberhardt, Dwayne Smith and Chad Greathouse. Betty Sue Bowen and Bobby Ryals are the musicians for the funeral service.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
