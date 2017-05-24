Mr. Dana Kelby Crummey, age 48, of Hawkinsville, died Monday, May 22, 2017 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Matt Walker and Mr. Randy Bohannon officiating, with interment in Chauncey City Cemetery.
Mr. Crummey was born in Statesboro and was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church.
He was a 1987 graduate of Dodge County High School, a graduate of Heart of Georgia Technical College and an aircraft structural supervisor for the past nine years at Robins Air Force Base, with over 20 years total service. He was a dedicated father who enjoyed spending time with his children, watching his kids’ sports activities and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Crummey was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by two infant siblings, Jan Crummey and Timothy Truett Crummey.
Survivors include one daughter, Lindsey Crummey of Chauncey; two sons, Lane Crummey and Landin Crummey, both of Chauncey; mother and father, Ann Griffin Crummey and Truett Crummey, both of Cochran and one brother, Shane Crummey of Cochran.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Shala and Shannon Weston, 921 Chauncey-Dublin Highway, Chauncey, and will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dodge County Baseball Diamond Club.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
