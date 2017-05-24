Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
With all the hysteria in recent months of southern heritage and our national flag, the “Stars and Bars,” somehow that piece of cloth has caused an asunder of racial divide, which is pure nonsense. Thanks be to these nitwits like the NAACP, white liberals, dimwits and two-faced politicians like former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, now UN ambassador. She campaigned under the confederate flag in the past to garner southern votes. She had an epiphany as a crusader, however, to remove the confederate flag from the state capital based on the actions of one lunatic who killed nine people in a black church two years ago. Somehow that flag is the catalyst for more killings to come. Fast forward to 2017; now, more liberal politicians, like Louisiana Governor Landrieu, have ordered the removal of all confederate memorials off of state grounds. Shoot, why not go further. Should the likes of Eastman’s own John Battle, a rabble rousing malcontent for the NAACP, who is an accelerant to stirring up tumult in Dodge County, be satisfied when all confederate memorials are piles of rubble, confederate bones are interred in the city landfill and confederate flags linger on, mainly as fading stickers on pickup trucks? Will America be a better nation? Will a single inner city school improve? Will community and police relations improve? Of course not! The only change you’ll see is the grinning pearly white teeth faces of these black activists (“gotcha moment” ), and, at the end of the day, the self-righteous and America will be just as ignorant.
