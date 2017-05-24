Dear editor,
May 21, 2017, several teenage young men found themselves joyriding near my family home. Of course, driving ATVs and vehicles on dirt roads are legal in the state of Georgia; however, vandalizing public property and trespassing on private property are not. At six in the evening, these boys were trying to get their vehicles unstuck while on the private property from which they were trespassing. At seven in the evening, these teens spray painted many obscenities about women, Blacks, and male phalluses on the Old Bethel Church Bridge. At eight in the evening, my neighbor stopped to speak to these boys who were cordial, but they failed to leave the bridge or the private property that they were illegally treading upon. At ten in the evening, these young men were loudly tearing up our road with their ATVs making it difficult to drive through the next morning.
My parents Jimmy and Cynthia Greene spent thirty years paying for the land that adjoins the bridge on Old Bethel Church Road, Chester, Georgia. My father passed away in December, and my husband and I will be living on his land and in his home. It is my honor to live on the land that my parents provided for me as a child. I respect our home, our property, and the environment. Gum Swamp is a beautiful place to live and raise my children. Unfortunately, people like these boys disrespect us and our environment by riding on private property, drinking while underage, vandalizing a public bridge, and throwing trash into the creek while loitering in the middle of the road and on private property.
My neighbors and I are raising children and grandchildren while appreciating the natural beauty of Gum Swamp, yet people who live elsewhere in Dodge and Bleckley Counties continuously travel to our Gum Swamp Bridge to loiter, vandalize, trespass, and disrespect us.
Letter to the editor
