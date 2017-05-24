Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
May 21, 2017, several teenage young men found themselves joyriding near my family home. Of course, driving ATVs and vehicles on dirt roads are legal in the state of Georgia; however, vandalizing public property and trespassing on private property are not. At six in the evening, these boys were trying to get their vehicles unstuck while on the private property from which they were trespassing. At seven in the evening, these teens spray painted many obscenities about women, Blacks, and male phalluses on the Old Bethel Church Bridge. At eight in the evening, my neighbor stopped to speak to these boys who were cordial, but they failed to leave the bridge or the private property that they were illegally treading upon. At ten in the evening, these young men were loudly tearing up our road with their ATVs making it difficult to drive through the next morning.
My parents Jimmy and Cynthia Greene spent thirty years paying for the land that adjoins the bridge on Old Bethel Church Road, Chester, Georgia. My father passed away in December, and my husband and I will be living on his land and in his home. It is my honor to live on the land that my parents provided for me as a child. I respect our home, our property, and the environment. Gum Swamp is a beautiful place to live and raise my children. Unfortunately, people like these boys disrespect us and our environment by riding on private property, drinking while underage, vandalizing a public bridge, and throwing trash into the creek while loitering in the middle of the road and on private property.
My neighbors and I are raising children and grandchildren while appreciating the natural beauty of Gum Swamp, yet people who live elsewhere in Dodge and Bleckley Counties continuously travel to our Gum Swamp Bridge to loiter, vandalize, trespass, and disrespect us.

My family members and neighbors request peace, quiet, and right to private property. We do not travel to these people’s yards, ditches, bridges, or land with spray paint, beer, or trash with the intent to vandalize and loiter.
May 22, 2017, at eight in the morning, the first formal complaint and police report was made concerning this incident. My family members and neighbors will make a formal complaint and police report every time we see anyone at the bridge while painting, loitering, or littering. In addition, a formal complaint will be filed each time anyone is on the right or left of the bridge on private property. Formal trespassing charges will be filed as well. Members of my community—the Greenes, the Sullivans, the Hortons, the Browns, and the Ethridges will be taking a stand for our homes, our land, and our children.
I wish each Dodge County resident the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” which our forefather’s borrowed from John Locke’s an English philosopher’s ideas on a person’s right to property. John Locke, states, “[a] man…hath by nature a power…to preserve his property—that is his life, liberty, and estate—against the injuries of other men” (Second Treatise Concerning Civil Government, John Locke). Locke believed that government must protect the property rights of its citizens, and the members of the first Congress agreed and developed our government on these tenets. The purpose of this editorial is to inform all persons who travel Old Bethel Road, Chester, Georgia with the intent to loiter, vandalize, litter, drink, and trespass that our community members will exercise its right to property—peace, privacy, and protection under the law.
Jennifer Lee Greene Sullivan
