A body of an unidentified person was found at approximately 7:00 p.m. off Frank P. Holder Road on Friday, May 19, 2017.
A hunter from Florida was setting up cameras in the woods and discovered the body in a water hole approximately a quarter of a mile from Frank P. Holder Road across cutover land.
The body will be sent to the Georgia State Crime Lab in Atlanta to be identified and try and determine the cause of death.
The body was found near the vicinity where a missing teenager’s car was located on Thursday, January 19.
The teen, Michael Anthony Boone, age 18, was last seen leaving his girlfriend’s house in Hawkinsville and has been missing since then.
Authorities speculate that the body that was found could be that of Boone, but they will not know until results from the crime lab are available.
This is the site where a hunter found a body on Friday, May 19. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)
Body found in water hole
