Dodge County High School sent three athletes to the state track meet most recently, and they have done very well. Clayton Scarborough set a pair of new school records. He ran a 4.36 minute mile that was good for a third place finish in AA. His second school record came in the two mile run in 10.01 minutes, winning him a second place finish in AA.
Larry Johnson also had a big day at the state meet. He finished fourth in the long jump competition with a 22-foot jump. He also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.05.
Europe Brown also had a big day, setting a new school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.50. She came in sixth in the state in the 400-meter run and seventh in the 200-meter run.
These performances gave Dodge County High School a ninth place finish in the state.
Dodge County High track athletes win state honors
