Dodge County High track athletes win state honors

Wednesday, May 17. 2017
Dodge County High School sent three athletes to the state track meet most recently, and they have done very well. Clayton Scarborough set a pair of new school records. He ran a 4.36 minute mile that was good for a third place finish in AA. His second school record came in the two mile run in 10.01 minutes, winning him a second place finish in AA.
Larry Johnson also had a big day at the state meet. He finished fourth in the long jump competition with a 22-foot jump. He also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.05.
Europe Brown also had a big day, setting a new school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.50. She came in sixth in the state in the 400-meter run and seventh in the 200-meter run.
These performances gave Dodge County High School a ninth place finish in the state.
