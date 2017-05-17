“The Wind blows where it wants to. You hear its sound, but you don’t know where it comes from or where it is going.” That familiar quote from John 3:8 may have crossed the minds of many of the competitors in the 25th Annual Eastman-Dodge County Kiwanis Club golf tournament.
The day of the tournament was beautiful, but the winds were persistent, and skill was required to compensate for the effect of the wind on the ball. Regardless of the circumstances, those that competed had a great time and helped make the tournament a successful fund raiser for the Kiwanis Club.
The mission of the Kiwanis International is to serve the children of the world and money raised from this local tournament will go toward helping children and families in our community.
The tournament could not be a success without the many businesses and individuals who support the Kiwanis Club as a Tournament Hole Sponsor. The Eastman-Dodge County Kiwanis Club wishes to thank the following for their sponsorship: Affordable Storage, The Bank of Eastman, Bug House Pest Control, Chasmar Home and Garden, Chic King, Citizens Bank and Trust, Coleman Paint and Body, Colony Bank, Dairy Queen and Brazier, Earl W. Rogers Jr., CPA, Easter Seals Middle Georgia, Eastman Drugs, Eastman Equipment Company, Eastman Fast Lube, Eastman Insurance, Ethridge Plastics, Peggy Wilson/Farm Bureau, The Floor Plan, Globalnet, Tony Goodman Auto Sales, Ocmulgee EMC, SS&M Insurance, Flash Foods, Sonic, Guide One, Hartley Tire, Jackie’s Gun and Pawn, Legacy Flexible Packaging, Little’s Forklift, Martha Sheldon Florist, McDonalds, Ocmulgee Animal Care, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Pruett Heating and Air, Rhine Drugs, Sawtooth Ranch/Zack and Debbie Mercer, SFMC, Jones Farms/Mark and Sheila Jones, Shorty’s Quick Stop and Used Cars, Attaway’s Sidetrack Cafe, Stamps-Walker Agency, State Farm Insurance, Stuckey Timberland, The Prescription Shop, Tommy Thomas Realty, Village Pizza, Wayne’s Lawn and Equipment, Wholesale Builder’s Supply, Tripp’s Barber Shop, Five Otter’s Olive Orchard, Dublin, Ford, Dublin Chevrolet, Paul’s Tire, Patty Henley State Farm. Eastman Pediatric, Eastman Lion’s Club, Lakeside Assembly, Dodge Baptist Association, Bohannon Wrecker, Lauren’s County Lockout.
Winners of the Champion Flight wereTony Berryhill, David Hillard, Wayne Howard, Matt Slaughter, Keith Peterson and Greg McCree.
