Legals May 17, 2017

CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NO­TICE OF IN­COR­PO­RA­TION
No­tice is here­by given that ar­ti­cles of in­cor­po­ra­tion that will in­cor­po­rate REF­UGE HOUSE FOR LADIES as a Do­mes­tic non prof­it or­gan­i­za­tion have been de­liv­ered to the Sec­re­tary of State in ac­cor­dance with Geor­gia Busi­ness Cor­po­ra­tion Code. The ini­tial reg­is­tered of­fice of the cor­po­ra­tion is lo­cat­ed at 345 PEARL BATES AVE­NUE, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023 and its ini­tial reg­is­tered agent at such ad­dress is DAHL MCDER­MITT, JR.

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF JOYCE COL­LINS JOHN­STON HAR­GRAVES
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JOYCE COL­LINS JOHN­STON HAR­GRAVES are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 3rd day of May, 2017.
JOY JOHN­STON RO­BERTS,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of JOYCE COL­LINS
JOHN­STON HAR­GRAVES,
De­ceased
JOY JOHN­STON RO­BERTS
8973 Hei­fer­horn Court
Col­um­bus, Geor­gia 31904-1263

NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF STUART H. FLOYD, JR.
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of STUART H. FLOYD, JR., are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 26th day of April, 2017.
CHER­YL ELAINE ROZ­I­ER FLOYD,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of STUART H. FLOYD, JR., De­ceased
CHER­YL ELAINE ROZ­I­ER FLOYD
5315 Chester High­way
Chester, Geor­gia 31012

NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF CAL­VIN W. YAWN
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of CAL­VIN W. YAWN, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 4th day of May, 2017.
LIL­LIE ANN YAWN
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of CAL­VIN W. YAWN,
De­ceased
LIL­LIE ANN YAWN
1424 Wood Val­ley Drive
East­man, GA 31023

NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 5th day of May 2017.
WIL­LIAM LAMP
4828 Mal­bor­ough Ave­nue
Al­ba­ny, GA 31721
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023

FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY of DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt from ANNA WHA­TLEY to MAC­ON MORT­GAGE dat­ed Oc­tob­er 21, 2002, filed for record No­vem­ber 1, 2002, and record­ed in Deed Book 422, Page 93, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, as last trans­ferred to ABN AMRO MORT­GAGE GROUP, INC. by as­sign­ment record­ed in Deed Book 422, Page 113, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records. Said Deed to Se­cure Debt hav­ing been given to se­cure a Note dat­ed Oc­tob­er 21, 2002 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal sum of FIF­TY THREE THOU­SAND SIX HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($53,600.00), with in­ter­est from date at the rate stated in said Note on the un­paid bal­ance un­til paid, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door at DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as has or may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive lo­ca­tion, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the
first Tues­day in June, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
THE FOL­LOW­ING REAL PROP­ER­TY SITU­ATE IN COUN­TY OF DODGE AND STATE OF GEOR­GIA DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 276 OF THE 16TH LAND DIS­TRICT, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA CON­SIST­ING OF AP­PROX­IMATE­LY 2.13 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, SAID PAR­CEL BE­ING THE EAST­ERN POR­TION OF THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY JIM H. ROSS GRLS, PRE­PARED FOR CHA­RLES W. HOME, SR. DAT­ED MAY 12, 1984 AND RECORD­ED PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 183, CLERK’S OF­FICE, SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA. SAID PROP­ER­TY IS, AT THE TIME OF THIS CON­VEYANCE, BOUND­ED ON THE WEST BY THE HICK­MAN PROP­ER­TY, THE NORTH BY LANDS OF HOME AND NOW OR FOR­MER­LY OWNED BY E. LOW­ERY AND ON THE SOUTH BY LAN­TIE DRIVE.
THIS IS A POR­TION OF THAT SAME 5.72 ACRE-PAR­CEL CON­VEYED AS ‘TRACT I’ BY CHA­RLES W. HOME SR. AND JAC­QUE­LYN G. HOME TO BOB­BY HICK­MAN AND WAN­DA HICK­MAN BY WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED FE­BRU­ARY 13, 1988 AND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 298, PAGE 345, SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE.
PAR­CEL ID: 060 085
PROP­ER­TY AD­DRESS: 34 LAN­TIE DRIVE
To the best of the knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is ANNA WHA­TLEY or a ten­ant or ten­ants. Said prop­er­ty may more com­mon­ly be known as: 34 LAN­TIE DRIVE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, non-pay­ment of the month­ly in­stall­ments on said loan. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
The in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the loan is CIT­I­MORT­GAGE, INC., 1000 TECH­NOL­O­GY DRIVE, O’FAL­LON, MO 63368-2239; (866) 272-4749.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non­ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed in the pre­ced­ing para­graph. *Auc­tion serv­ic­es to be pro­vid­ed by Auc­tion.com (www.auc­tion.com)*
CIT­I­MORT­GAGE, INC., SUC­CES­SOR BY MERG­ER TO ABN AMRO MORT­GAGE GROUP, INC.
As At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
ANNA WHA­TLEY
PHE­LAN HAL­LI­NAN DI­A­MOND & JONES, PLLC
11675 Great Oaks Way, Su­ite 375
Al­pha­re­tta, GA 30022
Tel­e­phone: 770-393-4300
Fax: 770-393-4310
PH # 32722
This law firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that purpose.

STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by ROG­ER THOMP­SON and SAN­DRA THOMP­SON to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. as no­mi­nee for COUN­TRY­WIDE HOME LOANS, INC., its suc­ces­sors and as­signs dat­ed June 26, 2007, and record­ed in Deed Book 581, Page 78, Dodge Coun­ty Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed, trans­ferred and con­veyed to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MEL­LON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUS­TEE FOR THE CER­TIFI­CATES HOLD­ERS OF THE CWABS INC., AS­SET- BACKED CER­TIFI­CATES, SER­IES 2007-12, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $132,050.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, June 6, 2017, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING LAND LOT 312 OF THE 16TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 1.31 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO ES­TAB­LISH THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, BE­GIN AT A POINT LO­CAT­ED IN THE CEN­TER OF THE OLD GAR­STON AND EAST­MAN ROAD, WHICH POINT IS LO­CAT­ED IN A SOUTH­EAST­ER­LY DI­REC­TION A DIS­TANCE OF 1,6271 FEET FROM THE NORTH­WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN NORTH 79 DE­GREES 41 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 40 FEET TO A POINT LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, RUN THENCE NORTH 79 DE­GREES 41 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 311.1 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 8 DE­GREES 34 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 94.2 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 49 DE­GREES 27 MINUTES 40 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 366.2 FEET TO A POINT LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH­EAST­ER­LY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID ROAD NORTH 5 DE­GREES 29 MINUTES 20 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 63 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 8 DE­GREES 38 MINUTES 20 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 113.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 10 DE­GREES 33 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 102.3 FEET BACK TO SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID PROP­ER­TY IS FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS THE PROP­ER­TY ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY F. B. FLOUR­NOY, G.R.L.S. NO. 1302, DAT­ED APRIL 27, 1985, WHICH PLAT RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 72, SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF, BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.?TO­GETH­ER WITH A WA­TER LINE EASE­MENT DAT­ED JANU­ARY 29, 1982, WHICH EASE­MENT IS OF RECORD IN SAID CLERKS OF­FICE IN DEED BOOK 172, PAG­ES 44-45.
BY FEE SIM­PLE DEED FROM CARL BRANDT MCDON­ALD AND PA­TRI­CIA C. MCDON­ALD AS SET FORTH IN DEED BOOK 233, PAGE 41 AND RECORD­ED ON 5/5/1993, DODGE COUN­TY RECORDS.?TAX ID #: 047 050
Said prop­er­ty is known as 264 GOLF COURSE ROAD, EAST­MAN, GA 31023, to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
The prop­er­ty is or may be in the pos­ses­sion of ROG­ER THOMP­SON AND SAN­DRA THOMP­SON, SUC­CES­SOR IN IN­TER­EST OR TEN­ANT(S).
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MEL­LON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUS­TEE FOR THE CER­TIFI­CA­TESHOLD­ERS OF THE CWABS INC., AS­SET- BACKED CER­TIFI­CATES, SER­IES 2007-12
AS AT­TOR­NEY-IN-FACT FOR
ROG­ER THOMP­SON AND SAN­DRA THOMP­SON
File no. 17-064929
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST & HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way, N.E.
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/CH
shapir­oand­has­ty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.

NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by MARI­ON C LAN­I­ER AKA MARI­ON LAN­I­ER to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., as NO­MI­NEE FOR ALA­CRI­TY LEND­ING COM­PA­NY dat­ed 5/29/2008 and record­ed in Deed Book 607 Page 234 and modi­fied at Deed Book 618 Page 30
Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by OC­WEN LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $ 120,115.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on JUNE 06, 2017 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOTS NOS. 25 AND 26 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS LOT 53, MOR­GAN CREEK SUB­DI­VI­SION, CON­TAIN­ING 0.59 ACR­ES ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY OLIN J MCLEOD, REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2259, DAT­ED JUNE 4, 2000, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 113, WHICH DEED AND PLAT BY THIS REF­ER­ENCE IS IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN FOR A MORE COM­PLETE AND AC­CU­RATE DE­SCRIP­TION.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS SUB­JECT LO THOSE CER­TAIN RE­STRIC­TIVE COV­EN­ANTS, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 354, PAGE 251, DODGE COUN­TY RECORDS.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS IM­PROVED WITH A 2008 FLEET­WOOD MAN­U­FAC­TURED HOME, SE­RI­AL NUMBERS GAFL83­4A81338SM-11 AND GAFL834B81338SM-11.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 13 LAR­YN LANE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any. To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty (or par­ties) in pos­ses­sion of the sub­ject prop­er­ty is (are): MARI­ON C LAN­I­ER AKA MARI­ON LAN­I­ER or ten­ant or ten­ants.
OC­WEN LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.
OC­WEN LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC
FORE­CLO­SURE LOSS
MIT­I­GA­TION
1661 WOR­THI­NGTON ROAD
SU­ITE 100
WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with
the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
OC­WEN LOAN SERV­IC­ING, LLC
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
MARI­ON C LAN­I­ER
AKA MARI­ON LAN­I­ER
AL­DRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7637
1017-664339A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
1017-664339A

NAME CHANGE
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: CORT­NEY RASHOD CON­EY, SR.
Civil Ac­tion File No. 17V-8130
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that CORT­NEY RASHOD CON­EY, SR., the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 8th day of May 2017, pray­ing for a change in the name of the pe­ti­tion­er from CORT­NEY RASHOD CON­EY, SR. to CORT­NEY RASHOD RO­BER­SON, SR.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 8th day of MAY, 2017.
CORT­NEY CON­EY
Pe­ti­tion­er

IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: RACHAEL J. WI­DEN­ER
Civil Ac­tion File No. 17V-8128
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that RACHAEL J. WI­DEN­ER, the un­der­signed, filed her Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 9th day of May 2017, pray­ing for a change in the name of the pe­ti­tion­er from RACHAEL JOHN­SON WI­DEN­ER to RACHAEL MICHELLE JOHN­SON.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 9th day of MAY, 2017.
RACHAEL J. WI­DEN­ER
Pe­ti­tion­er

IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: CORT­NEY RASHOD CON­EY, SR and HA­LIE LOVE
MINOR CHILD(REN) CORT­NEY RASHOD CON­EY, JR.
Civil Ac­tion File No. 17V-8131
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that HA­LIE LOVE and CORT­NEY R. CON­EY, SR., the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 15th day of May 2017, pray­ing for a change of minor child(ren) from CORT­NEY RASHOD CON­EY, JR. to CORT­NEY RASHOD RO­BER­SON, JR.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file
ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 8th day of MAY, 2017.
CORT­NEY CON­EY and
HA­LIE LOVE
Pe­ti­tion­er

IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: MICHAEL GOD­WIN
Civil Ac­tion File No. 17V-8129
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that MICHAEL GOD­WIN, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 12th day of May 2017, pray­ing for a change in the name of the pe­ti­tion­er from MICHAEL SHANE GOD­WIN to MICHAEL SHANE WOOD.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 3rd day of MAY, 2017.
MICHAEL GOD­WIN
Pe­ti­tion­er

PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF RUS­SELL HALL, a/k/a RUS­SELL HALL, SR., De­ceased
ES­TATE NO. P.17-9057
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of JUA­NI­TA HALL, for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of RUS­SELL HALL, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s Sur­viv­ing Spouse, hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore June 1, 2017, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be held on June 1, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named Coun­ty, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, #100; East­man, Geor­gia 31023. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
By: ASH­LEY W. BURCH
Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk of the Probate Court

IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
MAD­E­LINE S. HORNE,
DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9035
NO­TICE
The Pe­ti­tion of CAR­O­LYN H. DRURY, for an Or­der De­clar­ing No Ad­min­is­tra­tion is Nec­es­sary in the above-ref­er­enced Es­tate hav­ing been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore the 23rd day of May, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your

ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE,
Dodge Coun­ty Probate Judge
By: LIN­DA MUL­LIS,
Probate Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk
Post Of­fice Box 514
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-3775

PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
Es­tate No.: P-17-9066
In Re: Es­tate of AL­VIN LEE SIMS
De­ceased
Pe­ti­tion For Year’s Sup­port 
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion OF JOH­NET­TRA R. SIMS, for Year’s Sup­port from this Es­tate of JOHN DA­VID WOOD­ARD, de­ceased, for de­ced­ent’s sur­viv­ing spouse hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore June 7, 2017, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence.
All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone for the re­quired amount for fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a Hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date in the Probate Court of the above named coun­ty, lo­cat­ed at 5401 An­son Ave­nue, East­man, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a Hear­ing.
SO OR­DERED this 5th day May, 2017.
s/HON.AL MCCRA­NIE,
Judge of Probate Court

IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF WI­LEY HEATH STUD­STILL, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9061
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO: CHASE LEE STUD­STILL has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of WI­LEY HEATH STUD­STILL, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore JUNE 8, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
