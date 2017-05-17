Louise Tomberlin Selph, age 91, of Vidalia, formerly of Lake Sinclair, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Community Hospice House in Vidalia.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend LaDon Connell and Reverend Ronnie Moore officiating, with interment in Sugar Creek Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery.
Selph was born in Irwin County and a graduate and valedictorian of Mystic High School in Irwin County. She was a charter member of Sugar Creek Congregational Methodist Church and an associate member of Lakeshore Community Church at Lake Sinclair. Selph was former employee of Stuckey’s Inc. and a retired employee of Robins Air Force Base.
Selph was daughter of the late Effie Bell Snow Tomberlin and James Oliver Tomberlin, and was preceded in death by her husband of 58 and one-half years, Grover H. Selph.
Survivors include two daughters, Gail Hollingsworth (Charles) of Vidalia and Grace Smith (Greg) of Warner Robins; one son, Andy “Bo” Selph of Vidalia; eight grandchildren – Tony Mullis (Barbie), Andrea Chase (Lans), Shirley Kilgore (Tommy), Eric Selph, Caren Gladden (Jack), Rachel Meyer, Steve Selph (Rachel) and Dustin Selph; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; six sisters-in-law, Nita Tomberlin of Winter Haven, Florida, Monette Selph of Milan, Geraldine Selph, Dicie McLean, Jackie Spires and B.J. Selph, all of McRae.
Serving as pallbearers were Jack Gladden, Tony Mullis, Tommy Kilgore, Eric Selph, Robert Tomberlin and Lans Chase.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
