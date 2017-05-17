William “Dub” Atkins, age 78, of Chauncey, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Coliseum Medical Center.
Funeral Services were at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2017 at Hardy-Towns Chapel with Reverend Billy Baker and Reverend Tim Nardi officiating.
Interment followed in Chauncey Cemetery.
Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Hardy-Towns Funeral Home.
Atkins, a retired construction contractor, was born April 11, 1939, in Ocala, Florida, to the late Mesba Moore and Wallace Adkins.
Atkins is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joanne Dobbs Atkins of Chauncey; five children, Linda McLain (Johnny) of Baxley, Brenda Higgins (Odell) of Baxley, Gloria Atkins of Brooklet, Dub Atkins (Lisa) of Valrico, Florida, and James Atkins (Dell) of Chauncey; five siblings, Linda Wilbanks (Ben) of Danielsville, Kathy Parrish (Doc), Jay Atkins (Tammy) and Billy Atkins of Ocala, Florida; special friend, Penny Diaz; 14 grandchildren, Haley, William, Bryan, Benjamin, Morgan, Heather, Abbie, Ben, Kandi, Marcie, John, Shane, Ashlee, and Tyler and six great grandchildren, McKenzie, Briceson, Maddie, Aspen, Cora and Bailee.
Those serving as pallbearers were Andy Newsome, Mike Patterson, Steven Sutton, Joel Hanson, Troy Purvis and Lynn Sheffield.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements.
Retired Construction Contractor
William “Dub” Atkins
