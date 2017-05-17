Pearl Smith

Essie Pearl Woodard Smith, age 84, of Eastman, died Friday, May 12, 2017, at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 15, 2017, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Daniel Cook officiating Interment was held in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Smith was a native of Eastman, a member of Cottondale Baptist Church and was a retired employee from Standard Candy Company. She was a longtime co manager of Sugar Creek Nursery with her husband, a textile worker for over 15 years at Eastman Cotton Mill, a former worker at Dogwood Gardens and an employee of Goody’s Inc. for several years. Smith was daughter of the late Essie Howell Woodard and John Olin Woodard, widow of J.B. Smith and was preceded in death by 11 siblings, Wynelle Justice, Myranelle Fountain, Ann Sanders, Ruby Wright, Betty McCranie, Lewis Garland Woodard, Billy J. Woodard, Johnny Woodard, William Woodard, Robert Horne and Benjamin A. “Bobby” Horne.
Survivors include one sister-in-law, Marie Wright of Eastman;
Serving as pallbearers were Delacey Brantley, Robbie Horne, Thurman Horne, Jerry Woodard, Brinson Woodard, Donald Wright, Tony Wright and Bill Woodard
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
