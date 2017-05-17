Larry R. Mullis, age 68, of Eastman, died Friday, May 12, 2017, at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Myron Parkerson officiating. A committal service was held at 3:00 p.m. at Good Hope Cemetery in Naylor.
Mullis was a native of Lowndes County, of the Baptist faith and a retired textile worker at the Eastman Cotton Mill. He was an automobile mechanic, an accomplished aircraft, automobile and boat painter and an avid motorcyclist and fisherman. He was son of the late Mildred Moore Mullis and Russell Dewitt Mullis, and was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Wiggins.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda Hendrix Mullis of Eastman; three sons, Larry Wayne Mullis (Lara) of Valdosta, Michael Ray Mullis of Eastman and James Joel Mullis (Monica) of Hahira; four grandchildren, Anna Marie Lee, Christopher Wayne Mullis, Neva Mullis and Nathan Mullis; two great-grandchildren, Harley Mullis and Ryder Mullis; two sisters, Rhonda Hall of Monticello, Florida and Susan Clark of Boston; one brother, Rusty Mullis (Joanne) of Ray City; three sisters-in-law, Jeanell English, Ramona Evans (Jack) and Mary Dean Hendrix, all of Eastman and one brother-in-law, Clayton Hendrix of Eastman.
Serving as pallbearers were Brandon Sisk, Todd Hendrix, Wade Driver, Christopher Wayne Mullis and Nathan Mullis.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
