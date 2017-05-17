John William “J.W.” Dennis, age 85, of Eastman, died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Greg Cook and Stephen Grantham officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Dennis was born in Cochran, a dedicated member and former song leader of Ocmulgee Baptist Church, a former machine operator at Standard Candy Company for over 16 years and a retired head mechanic at Opelika Manufacturing Inc. for over 30 years. He was the son of the late Essie Raffield Dennis and Charlie B. Dennis, and was preceded in death by a son, Larry Dennis, a grandson, Chris Coursey and four sisters, Maude Kilcriss, Bertha Wynn, Pauline Dennis and Essie Mae Wynn.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Ruby Peacock Dennis of Eastman; two daughters, Carol Ledbetter (Donny) of Douglasville and Kathy Purvis (Jeff) of Eastman; one son, David Coursey (Cathy) of Eastman; three grandchildren, Joah Purvis, Nick Ricks (Brittany) and Sarah Pham (Hien); two great-grandsons, Kaleb Collins and Jackson Pham; three brothers-in-law, Harvard Peacock (Peggy) of Georgetown, FL, Radford Peacock (Sue) of Warner Robins and Caulion Peacock (Brenda) of Dublin.
The family will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Serving as pallbearers are Wallace Mullis, Michael Peacock, Benjie Peacock, John Peacock, Don Foster and Joah Purvis
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
