Gracie Lee West, 95, of Eastman, died on May 11, 2017, after an extended illness.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2007, at the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Eastman. Reverend Arthur Gordon, reverend Milton Hughes and pastor Victor Cooper will be officiating.
On Friday, May 19, 2017, the family will be receiving callers at the residence of her niece, Marlyn Barnes at 215 Edna Moore Road, Eastman, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Connie Hilburn will be the hostess for the memorial roast on Friday. Flowers will be accepted at the residence or at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.
West lived in Dodge County for 13 years, after moving from Pompano Beach, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Louvnia Hill Basley. West was a member of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Eastman. She was a Hostess in the culinary department of Hopewell Baptist Church and a volunteer in Pompano Baptist Church.
West was preceded in death by one daughter, Ruby Moore; one grandson, Michael Maxwell and one brother, William Basley.
West is survived by one niece and caregiver, Marlyn Barnes, of Eastman, a host of grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren
Brantley Funeral Home of Wrightsville is in charge of the arrangements.
