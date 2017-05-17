Yes, Donald Trump has the right enemies and they still hate him – good for him.
Donald Trump won big in the Electoral College, 306 – 236. The naysayers claimed he could not reach the 270 needed to win. Forget trying to win in the North, such states as Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Pennsylvania, maybe even North Carolina, appear lost to the Republicans. Trump wisely ignored their advice and won them all.
There are all sorts of left-wing groups supporting ultraliberal Jon Ossoff in the Georgia 6th District runoff. Leftist nutball Congressperson Maxine Waters appeared at an Atlanta Democrat rally, causing Ossoff to speak for three minutes and leave quickly, lest someone detect how liberal he was standing with Ms. Waters. Maybe the Demos could bring in Alvin Greene from South Carolina to help in the campaign. Remember him? He won the Demoleft U.S. Senate primary in 2010 without campaigning. Of course he was crushed by Republican Jim DeMint in November 2010.
Republican candidate Karen Handel endorsed the campus carry gun bill, a compromise bill, a common sense bill to protect students at schools in urban areas, says Phil Kent on Georgia Gang (the only panel show I watch). Jon Ossoff naturally criticized her for supporting the bill.
“It’s been fake news for a generation.”
Howard Galganov Galganov.com 5-7-17
“If I had my life to live over…I wouldn’t have time.”
musician – comedian Roger Miller
“Copying one person is stealing. Copying ten is research.”
Chet Atkins
Exposed as a hoax: New York City subway riders supposedly stood by as three men verbally assaulted Muslim teenage female Yasmin Seweid, age 18. She made it all up. Usually liberal hoaxers walk away from their lies without punishment.
They still hate him
