Wednesday, May 17. 2017
Yes, Donald Trump has the right enemies and they still hate him – good for him.
Donald Trump won big in the Electoral College, 306 – 236. The naysayers claimed he could not reach the 270 needed to win. Forget trying to win in the North, such states as Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Pennsylvania, maybe even North Carolina, appear lost to the Republicans. Trump wisely ignored their advice and won them all.
There are all sorts of left-wing groups supporting ultraliberal Jon Ossoff in the Georgia 6th District runoff. Leftist nutball Congressperson Maxine Waters appeared at an Atlanta Democrat rally, causing Ossoff to speak for three minutes and leave quickly, lest someone detect how liberal he was standing with Ms. Waters. Maybe the Demos could bring in Alvin Greene from South Carolina to help in the campaign. Remember him? He won the Demoleft U.S. Senate primary in 2010 without campaigning. Of course he was crushed by Republican Jim DeMint in November 2010.
Republican candidate Karen Handel endorsed the campus carry gun bill, a compromise bill, a common sense bill to protect students at schools in urban areas, says Phil Kent on Georgia Gang (the only panel show I watch). Jon Ossoff naturally criticized her for supporting the bill.
“It’s been fake news for a generation.”
Howard Galganov  Galganov.com  5-7-17
“If I had my life to live over…I wouldn’t have time.”
musician – comedian Roger Miller
“Copying one person is stealing. Copying ten is research.”
Chet Atkins
Exposed as a hoax: New York City subway riders supposedly stood by as three men verbally assaulted Muslim teenage female Yasmin Seweid, age 18. She made it all up. Usually liberal hoaxers walk away from their lies without punishment.

When they recounted the votes, Trump always widened his lead. He picked up 131 votes in Wisconsin. Remember Republican “consultants” advising him to forget the Midwest, where he had no chance and to consider quitting the race?
The “winner” in most refugees taken in per capita by any U.S. state is Nebraska. From October 2015 to September 2016 Nebraska took in 1441 refugees, or 76 refugees for every 100,000 Nebraskans. They should’ve sent a bunch of them to Warren Buffett’s house, since Warren is a bigtime liberal.
“Ask not what you can do for your country; ask what your government is doing to you.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com   1990
Bumper sticker of the day: I voted for Bush Senior but I ain’t voting for Senor Bush.
Marshall Miller
