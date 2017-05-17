Rogers named teacher of the year

Darci Rogers, Dodge County High School (DCHS) Teacher of the Year, was named the 2017 Dodge County Teacher of the Year at a luncheon sponsored by the Eastman Rotary Club on May 5, 2017.
Rogers is from a family of loved and respected Dodge County educators. She is the daughter of Dale Rogers and the granddaughter of “Bea” Barron. Rogers has been teaching mathematics at Dodge County High School for the past five years.
In her professional biography, Rogers wrote about many Dodge County educators, in addition to her mom and grandmother, who influenced her decision to teach. Patricia Jones made learning her multiplication facts exciting in elementary school. Janice Parkerson and Caryl Parkerson made science and math in middle school “so cool” with interactive activities. Rogers could not wait to read Susan Long’s responses to her writing in high school.
Faye Dyal’s structured and routine classroom made her feel safe and secure. Gina Cook made her feel special and creative as part of the yearbook staff for four years at DCHS.
Rogers stated in an interview, “Being named Dodge County Teacher of the Year seems so surreal for me. There are so many talented teachers in our system and I am truly humbled to be selected among them all. I am incredibly thankful to be a part of the teaching profession and for my place at Dodge County High School. I am privileged to teach with the best teachers, serve under the best leaders, work with the best coworkers, and teach the best students.”
On Friday, May 5, 2017, the Eastman Rotary Club honored the 2017 Dodge County Teachers of the Year with a luncheon. Each teacher was introduced by her principal and presented with a gift from the Rotary Club. Pictured (l-r) Mike Hilliard, Dodge County Schools superintendent; Darci Rogers, Dodge County High School, Eastman Rotary Club Teacher of the Year; Susan Long, principal, Dodge County High School and Eastman Rotary Club President and Eastman City Manager Jason Cobb.
Rogers named teacher of the year
