The 2017 Dodge County soccer season officially closed with the end of season banquet held at E & G Catering in Eastman. The evening was hosted by the coaches with comical and sincere player introductions, offering all those in attendance a glimpse of the players at a more personal angle than game day affords.
The Lady Indians were recognized for their impressive academic achievement off the field. Every player on the ladies team holds a GPA of 3.7 or higher and the highest overall grade percentage is held by Leah Creech at 101.4 percent.
Several DCHS players received All Region honors and recognition. Lady Indian Haley Holloway was named All-Region Best Offensive Player of the Year while setting DCHS records of the most goals and most assists with 62 career goals and 19 career assists. Julianna Bellflower was named All-Region Co-Defensive Player of the Year while setting a school record for most steals in one season with 38 steals. Holloway, Bellflower, and Haleigh Pavesich were named to the 2017 All-Region First Team. Pavesich also set a school record for highest save percentage of any goalkeeper with a .878 percentage. Macy Rogers, Jaida Ashley, and Leah Creech received honorable mention.
Indian Shipp Dowdy was named All-Region Defensive Player of the Year. Dowdy and Peyton Bush were named to the 2017 All-Region First Team.
Terrill Wrease, Franze Robles, and Christian Garcia received honorable mention.
The dinner party was concluded with an unforgettable speech from Haleigh Pavesich.
