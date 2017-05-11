Updated: Indians conclude 2017 soccer season

Thursday, May 11. 2017
The 2017 Dodge County soccer season officially closed with the end of season banquet held at E & G Catering in Eastman. The evening was hosted by the coaches with comical and sincere player introductions, offering all those in attendance a glimpse of the players at a more personal angle than game day affords.

The Lady Indians were recognized for their impressive academic achievement off the field. Every player on the ladies team holds a GPA of 3.7 or higher and the highest overall grade percentage is held by Leah Creech at 101.4 percent.
Several DCHS players received All Region honors and recognition. Lady Indian Haley Holloway was named All-Region Best Offensive Player of the Year while setting DCHS records of the most goals and most assists with 62 career goals and 19 career assists. Julianna Bellflower was named All-Region Co-Defensive Player of the Year while setting a school record for most steals in one season with 38 steals. Holloway, Bellflower, and Haleigh Pavesich were named to the 2017 All-Region First Team. Pavesich also set a school record for highest save percentage of any goalkeeper with a .878 percentage. Macy Rogers, Jaida Ashley, and Leah Creech received honorable mention.
Indian Shipp Dowdy was named All-Region Defensive Player of the Year. Dowdy and Peyton Bush were named to the 2017 All-Region First Team.
Terrill Wrease, Franze Robles, and Christian Garcia received honorable mention.

The dinner party was concluded with an unforgettable speech from Haleigh Pavesich.


During the season and throughout the year there are many people that make it possible for the Dodge County soccer players to make the show and represent DCHS on the pitch. Macy Pruett sang The Star Spangled Banner at the home matches. Auybraya Coggins and Austin Roberson filmed the games so that coaches and players could extract valuable training information. Meg Blackwell, Kim Dowdy, and Mandy Holloway photographed the players during the season. Jody Fountain and Leigh Law announced the home games while James Austin handled the scoreboard. Bebe Hughes and MaKylla Underwood assisted the ladies head coach Meghan McCranie with management duties. Walt Turner, a former DCHS soccer player, serves as a Dodge County law enforcement officer and is the assistant coach to head coach Dr. Sheila Honeycutt of the boys team.
The Booster Club works constantly to secure resources for the teams by organizing fund raisers, managing monetary assets and ensuring that the players get fed before each game. The Booster Club officers are as follows; Kathy Mullis, president; Meg Blackwell, vice president; Lori Sheffield, treasurer; Allison Rogers, fund raiser coordinator. Becky Hilliard took charge of event admissions. Jennifer Bellflower, Meg Blackwell, Selena Brown, David and Miranda Bush, Holly Cannon, Travis and Jacqueline Clements, Natasha Evans, Tracy Hickman, Mandy Holloway, Leigh Law, Carmela Lee, Rhonda Mobley, John Moore, Kathy Mullis, Mechelle Palode, Ellen Renfroe, Paula Robinson, Allison Rogers, and Ken and Wendy Rogers are all parents of the talented DCHS soccer players who volunteered their time at the concession stands during home games. Sincere gratitude and appreciation is extended to all of the players’ parents, fans of the teams, and every person that has put effort and heart into the 2017 Dodge County Indians Soccer teams.
