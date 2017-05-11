Brewton Parker College Women’s Soccer is pleased to announce the signing of Haleigh Pavesich from Dodge County High School (DCHS) in Eastman. She is a midfielder with many extracurricular activities such as Girls and Guys for Christ, Math Club, Spirit Club and Student Council. She also has many accolades including Honor Roll, Best Offense, MVP and 1st All Region Team. “I really like the campus of Brewton-Parker. The girls and Coach Gadd made me feel very welcomed and it felt like the right fit for me. I’m looking forward to getting to play the game I love while attending BPC,” Hayleigh says. Pictured above are back row (l-r) grandparents of Pavesich Victor Parker and Lyn Parker, father Rick Pavesich, DCHS Principal Dr. Susan Long, and mother Meg Blackwell. Front row (l-r) are coach Gadd, Pavesich and coach Meghan McCranie.
Pavesich signs scholarship
