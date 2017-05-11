Ronnie Lee Oxley, age 60, of Eastman, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
A memorial visitation was held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday May 6, 2017, at Liberty Baptist Church Social Hall. Reverend Tony Howell officiated.
Oxley was born in Eastman, of the Holiness Faith, a former carpenter and a retired painter. He enjoyed country music, fishing and was an excellent handyman.
Oxley was son of the late Betty Virginia Dunlap Oxley and Arthur Lee Oxley. His brother, Marty Oxley and a nephew, David Floyd preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Stacy Oxley (Julius Hendrix, Jr.) of Eastman; son, Matt Oxley (Monica) of Eastman; one granddaughter, Rebecca Vincent of Eastman; two sisters, Karen Beasley (Alvin) and Bettie Jo Wright (Ronnie) both of Eastman; one niece, Gina Wright of Eastman; three nephews, Kevin Beasley, Phillip Beasley and Gabriel Oxley, all of Eastman.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
