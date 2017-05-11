Edgar Gene Giddens, Sr., age 84, of Eastman, died Saturday May 6, 2017 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Southerland Funeral Chapel. Rev. Arnold Rye officiated, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Giddens was a lifelong resident of Dodge County, a member of the Eastman First United Methodist Church, a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Navy and owner and operator of Dodge Pecan Company for over 20 years. He worked as a salesman at various jobs for many years. Mr. Giddens was son of the late Evie Tripp Giddens and Felton Giddens. His daughter Lauren G. Williams and two brothers, James Giddens and Morris Giddens preceded him in death.
Survivors include three daughters, Victoria Hardeman (Jack) of Eastman, Gina Green (Frank) of Macon and Jamie Rogers (Mike) of Dexter; son, Buddy Giddens (Robin) of Warner Robins; son-in-Law, Steve Williams of Eastman; 11 grandchildren, Stephen Williams, Michael McCormick, Chris McCormick (Kristen), Zack Rogers, Spencer Rogers, Brianna Rogers, Shannon Rogers, Lewis Giddens (Barbara), Austin Giddens, Brittany Giddens (Daniel) and Heather Askew (Taylor); three great-grandchildren, Jackson McCormick, Walker Rogers and Kaden Hortman; one brother, Terry Giddens (Sue) of Warner Robins and sister in law, Mary Giddens of Hawkinsville.
Serving, as pallbearers were Dennis Giddens, Scott White, Jim Tripp, Jimmy Tripp, Lawton Douglas and Bradley Huckabee.
Patricia Williams was the pianist for the funeral service.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
