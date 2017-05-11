Georgia Power warns of scam

Georgia Power is issuing a renewed warning for customers of criminal “scam artists” attempting to defraud both business and residential customers over the phone. The company wants to remind customers to be cautious and never provide personal information – such as a credit card or social security number – to an unverified person.
Scam artists are known to pose as Georgia Power employees, asking customers to provide credit card information or purchase a pre-paid debit card and provide the card’s account number to avoid disconnection. In the past, criminals have also asked customers to pay at places other than an authorized Georgia Power payment location.
If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone or by a letter requesting the customer call Georgia Power to discuss the account.
Reminders from Georgia Power to avoid scams:
• Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone.
• Employees are not sent into the field to collect payment in person and will not ask a customer to pay anywhere other than a business office or Authorized Payment Location or https://georgiapower.com/.
• If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should contact the company’s 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890.
Georgia Power continues to work with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees to defraud customers. The company encourages customers to report scams and fraud attempts to local law enforcement and to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/. Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Scam.
