One injured

An Eastman man was injured and taken to Dodge County Hospital when his car and another car collided at the intersection of the Eastman Milan Road and the Chauncey Rhine Road at approximately 2:42 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Wynelle Fullwood, of Eastman, was driving a 2008 Honda CRV toward Milan on the Milan Eastman Road and had stopped at the intersection of the Milan Eastman Road and the Chauncey Rhine Road. Fullwood then pulled into the path of Kojack Thomas, of Eastman, who was driving a 1993 Buick LeSabre toward Chauncey on the Chauncey Rhine Road. Thomas was injured and was taken to the hospital by the Dodge County Emergency Medical Services. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)