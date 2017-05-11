An Eastman man was injured and taken to Dodge County Hospital when his car and another car collided at the intersection of the Eastman Milan Road and the Chauncey Rhine Road at approximately 2:42 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Wynelle Fullwood, of Eastman, was driving a 2008 Honda CRV toward Milan on the Milan Eastman Road and had stopped at the intersection of the Milan Eastman Road and the Chauncey Rhine Road. Fullwood then pulled into the path of Kojack Thomas, of Eastman, who was driving a 1993 Buick LeSabre toward Chauncey on the Chauncey Rhine Road. Thomas was injured and was taken to the hospital by the Dodge County Emergency Medical Services. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)

Updated: One Injured

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Thursday, May 11. 2017
Updated: 4 days ago
Comments (0)
Chauncey man was injured when the truck he was driving ran into the rear of another truck on the WPA Road at approximately 10:29 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Harmond Dale Treadwell, age 74, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup east on the WPA Road approximately 1/10 of a mile west of Poplar Springs Church Road when he ran into the rear of a 2015 Ford DRW Super Duty work truck that was stationary parked half on and half off the roadway headed east. The driver of the Ford truck, James Gregory Self, age 53, of Cochran, and a passenger, Phillip Michael Spivey, age 35, of Cochran, were doing work on signs on the roadway. Treadwell was injured and was taken to Dodge County Hospital by the Dodge County Emergency Medical Services. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News